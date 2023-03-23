Boston Radio Producer Suspended Over Comments About Mina Kimes, ESPN Responds

Videos by OutKick

Chris Curtis, an executive producer for Boston sports radio station WEEI, has been suspended until next week after directing what many are calling an ethnic slur at the expense of ESPN’s Mina Kimes.

During Tuesday’s edition of ‘The Greg Hill Show,’ a discussion about the city potentially banning miniature alcohol bottles broke out. Curtis was asked what his favorite mini alcohol bottles were, also called ‘nips,’ and said “I’d probably go Mina Kimes.”

The term is an ethnic slur for Japanese people. While Kimes is of Asian descent, she is not Japanese. Instead, she is of Korean descent on her mom’s side.

Chris Curtis issued an apology to Mina Kimes after his on-air comment. (Photo by Alisha Jucevic for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Curtis began Thursday’s edition of ‘The Greg Hill Show’ by reading a statement and apologizing for his comment while also announcing that he will be suspended until next Wednesday. He claims he meant to say Mila Kunis, an actress, instead of Kimes.

“In a pathetic failed attempt at a one liner, I attempted to bring up Mila Kunis, which was not really that funny… sophomoric and sexist,” Curtis said.

“But for reasons I don’t understand, I said Mina Kimes. That was never the intention for me to say her name. It had nothing to do with the subject matter and it dragged her into a controversy through no fault of her own regarding a slur and her race and that was not at all what my intention was, but it doesn’t matter because of the absolute chaos my words created for someone who’s just doing her job covering the NFL at ESPN.”

“So I want to apologize to Mina Kimes, I want to apologize for a stupid, lame attempt at a joke, something that there’s just really no other way to put it… it was dumb and it was silly.”

Curtis’ apology and suspension came one day after ESPN released a statement defending Kimes.

“There’s no place for these type of hateful comments, which were uncalled for and extremely offensive,” the network’s statement read.

This situation involving Curtis comes just one month removed from another controversy involving a Boston radio host.

Tony Massarotti, the co-host of ‘The Felger & Mazz Show’ radio show out of Boston, issued an emotional apology after making what he called “hurtful” comments about two black people on air.