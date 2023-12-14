Boston Mayor Defends Excluding White People From Holiday Party: ‘Sorry For Any Confusion’

Videos by OutKick

Wednesday, we told you about the Democratic mayor of Boston holding a secret Christmas party with a catch:

No white people allowed.

We argued that a city should never put up with a leader openly embracing discrimination and segregation.

Yet Mayor Michelle Wu has since defended her decision to host a no-whites-allowed holiday gathering.

“This is a group [electeds of color] that has been in place for many, many years,” Wu told reporters. “We celebrate all kinds of connection and identity and culture and heritage in the city. Just yesterday we hosted our official City Hall Hanukkah lighting. “We have had tree lightings, and we want to be a city where everyone’s identity is embraced, and that there are spaces and communities we can help support.”

What exactly does any of that have to do with excluding an entire race? Unfortunately, Wu never explained.

Nor did any of the Boston press ask her to explain.

The mayor did, however, issue an apology. But not for promoting discrimination. Instead, Wu apologized that the people against whom she is discriminating found out.

Wu and her aide said they were sorry that they accidentally included white councilors in the invite email, leading the whites to believe they could attend:

“I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding a Holiday Party for tomorrow,” Wu’s team said.

“I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so. Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.”

Translation: sorry for the confusion. But keep your white behind at home.

It’s unclear if that includes Wu’s husband:

Boston Mayor, Michelle Wu, sent out invitations to a Christmas Party, and racially segregated WHITES, calling it a statewide “Electives of Color Holiday Party.” No whites invited!



What total hypocrisy! Take a look at her husband Conor Pewarski! pic.twitter.com/ro44bFWyOp — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) December 14, 2023

On a more serious note, Wu’s holiday party exudes Excused Racism, the phenomenon in which groups and individuals believe it’s socially acceptable to discriminate against white people to reach racial impartiality.

But as we explained earlier this week, Excused Racism doesn’t help achieve racial impartiality. Excused Racism only makes the country more divisive.

And Michelle Wu is a divisive mayor.

Still, she likely isn’t the only person hosting a no-whites-allowed event this holiday season. Perhaps so is your mayor. Or your boss. Or your kid’s school.

Excluding white people is now called “inclusion.” And if you question that logic, you might be the racist.

At least, I think those are the rules…