Boston Mayor Plans Secret No-Whites Allowed Christmas Party

Michelle Wu is the Democratic mayor of Boston. She is hosting a secret holiday party this week.

But there’s a catch: no whites allowed.

However, her aide accidentally sent out the invite to all councilors and not just to the “electeds of color,” as intended.

The aide sent a follow-up email 15 minutes later apologizing for the invite, clarifying that only people of color are invited.

She asked the white council members to, please, not attend.

“I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding a Holiday Party for tomorrow,” Denise DosSantos said in the email.

“I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so. Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.”

For those curious, the racially segregated party is still a go. We hope there are pictures. Perhaps it will be a good time, despite its racist nature.

Because the event is racist. That is obvious.

Wu, who is Asian American, prohibited an entire race from attending a party and seemed rather proud of it.

Imagine a mayor trying that trick with any other race. They would be removed from the office immediately, before their aide had a chance to clarify.

Wu’s holiday party is another example of Excused Racism, the phenomenon in which groups and individuals believe it’s socially acceptable to discriminate against white people to reach racial impartiality.

But Excused Racism doesn’t achieve reach racial impartiality. Excused Racism only makes the country more divisive.

And, well, racist.

Therefore, the city of Boston ought to remember Wu’s little Christmas gathering come re-election time. A city should never put up with a leader openly embracing discrimination and segregation.

We hope Boston doesn’t.

