Boston Dynamics Says They Won’t Weaponize Robots (Meaning They Definitely Will)

I don’t know everything, but I do know this…

Anytime a headline comes across from a company saying they promise not to do something, they eventually always do.

The only problem is, humans are going to be the ones getting screwed (or even annihilated).

Boston Dynamics “signed a pledge” along with other robotic companies promising that they won’t weaponize their robots.

The open letter comes at a time when the public sentiment regarding the technology has turned negative. Many are worried that the machines could eventually bring harm to humans.

“We believe that adding weapons to robots that are remotely or autonomously operated, widely available to the public, and capable of navigating to previously inaccessible locations where people live and work, raises new risks of harm and serious ethical issues,” the companies said in the letter.

Gee, you think?

WEAPONIZED ROBOTS ARE NIGHTMARE FUEL

This sounds like the same concern people initially had when drones started becoming commonplace. Many said that although the technology could be beneficial, that it also could be used in dangerous ways.

Now, we literally have drone warfare overseas.

In an emailed statement to Axios, Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Palmer addressed those very concerns.

Palmer writes, “We are concerned about recent increases in makeshift efforts by individuals attempting to weaponize commercially available robots… For this technology to be broadly accepted throughout society, the public needs to know they can trust it. And that means we need policy that prohibits bad actors from misusing it.”

I’m sorry but the fact that we are already admitting that the robots COULD be used in sinister ways, shows that we are already there.

Just last year the NYPD unveiled their own robot dog. (Public backlash halted the program)

By the time my kids are old enough to watch Black Mirror it’s going to be a documentary series https://t.co/7ehZctlz0i — hellalee (@hella_leigh) April 13, 2021

WHEN TRANSFORMERS COMES TO REAL LIFE

Now it’s one thing if the military or police are using robots to help with patrols. But the increase in the robotics world and the ease at which people will be able to acquire their own robots, allows them to be modified.

Boston Dynamics and the others are trying to put a stop to that with this pledge.

Good luck with that.

We literally have movies that show us how this is going to turn out. Normally they star Mark Walhberg and Megan Fox.

This time, we may all be the stars.