Boston College Quarterback Converts Fourth Down After Scrambling 40 Yards In The Wrong Direction

Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos pulled off a fourth down conversion the likes of which you will not see often.

The Eagles were hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies to open their season. With just under 9 minutes to play in regulation, the Eagles found themselves down 21 to 7.

Running out out of options they decided to go for it on 4th-and-5 from their own 46-yard line.

That turned out to be the right call but it wasn’t exactly easy.

This might be the greatest 4th down conversion I've ever seen! 🔥🤣 I love college football!!! #BostonCollege pic.twitter.com/SuUqvPtBAT — FOLLOW: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) September 2, 2023

NIU put a ton of pressure on Castellanos and as the pocket collapsed he decided to let his feet do the thinking. The sophomore who transferred to BC from UCF tried to find space, and before he knew it, he was back on his own 20-yard line.

With two Huskies right on his tail, Castellanos weaved all the back to about the 10-yard line. That’s about 36 yards from scrimmage.

However, when it looked like he was majorly hosed, Castellanos managed to find some space and worked his way to the 25-yard line where he hucked a pass to receiver Lewis Bond for a first down.

Unbelievable.

Just a stunning show of athleticism and a willingness to keep a play alive no matter what. Even if he put a lot of BC fans’ hearts in their throats on just that play.

While Boston College fought back to tie the game and force overtime, they needed a little more magic like that if they wanted to throw a 1 in the W column.

The Huskies won the game 27-24.

