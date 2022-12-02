Major ACC QB Reportedly Transferring

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec is reportedly heading to the transfer portal.

The veteran college passer has one season of eligibility left, and he’ll hit the portal to use it somewhere other than BC, according to ESPN.

Jurkovec missed the entire month of November following injuries suffered in a loss to UConn. He’s expected to be ready for spring ball, according to the same ESPN report.

Jurkovec should have plenty of teams blowing up his phone attempting to acquire his services. When he’s healthy, he’s a very good quarterback.

In his college career, which included a little time at Notre Dame, he has 5,405 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns to 17 interceptions and completes 59.8% of his passes. In 2020, he had his most successful season with 2,558 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns to 5 interceptions.

Phil Jurkovec has also rushed for 568 yards and nine touchdowns in his career. He’s a proven commodity and when he’s at 100%, he can create serious problems for opposing defenses.

Unfortunately, he’s had some health issues along the way. He got banged up this season and missed a ton of time last season after suffering a hand injury.

However, if he’s healthy and ready to roll by spring, which is expected to be the case, one team should have an immediate contributor under center. When he’s playing at the top of his game, Jurkovec has shown some serious flashes of athleticism and QB play.

Don’t be surprised if he lands on a major P5 roster. He has that kind of talent.