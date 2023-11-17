Boston College/Pitt Game Featured Horrific Targeting Hit

Videos by OutKick

Boston College DB Khari Johnson was ejected Thursday night after an egregious targeting hit against Pittsburgh.

Johnson was ejected in the second quarter after doing what can only be described as textbook targeting. Pitt QB Nate Yarnell lofted the ball to TE Malcolm Epps on 1st-and-10, and Johnson laid down a hit that has to be seen to be believed.

There’s a lot of debate about what is and isn’t targeting. There’s plenty of confusion on the topic. That’s not the case with the hit Johnson handed out during the loss to Pitt.

You can watch the absurd play unfold below, and shoot me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

We might be seeing this hit from Khari Johnson's years to come, defining textbook targeting. pic.twitter.com/OayFb83ZWl — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 17, 2023

Boston College DB Khari Johnson ejected after targeting hit.

That is cut and dry when it comes to targeting. That’s about as black and white as it will ever get when interpreting the rule.

Johnson literally threw his body at Epps like he was a missile being launched and made clear head-to-head contact.

Is there anyone who is going to try to argue that hit wasn’t targeting? It’s about as crystal clear as it could ever get.

The Boston College DB was ejected and for good reason. There’s a lot of targeting calls that are complete garbage. This one was not. Seriously, what the hell was Khari Johnson thinking?

Khari Johnson #3 of the Boston College Eagles DB Khari Johnson ejected against Pitt after brutal targeting play. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Now, Johnson will have to miss part of Boston College’s final regular season game against Miami. Just an all-time stupid decision from Khari Johnson. It’s easy to get caught up in the moment, but there’s no way to defend that play as anything other than targeting. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.