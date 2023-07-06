Boston Celtics Ship Away Grant Williams In Three-Team Trade; Will C’s Trade For Damian Lillard?

Videos by OutKick

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics appear up to something after pulling off a sudden trade on Wednesday. According to The Athletic / Stadium’s Shams Charania, the Celtics agreed to trade guard Grant Williams away in a three-team trade involving the Spurs and Mavericks.

Dallas will receive Grant Williams and ship Reggie Bullock and a 2030 draft pick swap to San Antonio. Meanwhile, Boston is receiving multiple second-round picks.

– Mavs: Grant Williams

– Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030

Grant Williams became a favorite in Boston for his trash talk, solid backcourt defense and occasional hit from three. Drafted as a former first-round pick out of Tennessee, Williams has been with the Celtics for the past four seasons.

From donning the Batman cowl to infamously taunting Jimmy Butler before a Heat comeback victory, Williams seemed like a character in Boston that had a fanbase off the court. Last season, Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists coming off the bench.

Grant Williams' time in Boston comes to a close.



The compensation better positions the Celtics up to pull off a splash trade. Boston moved off Marcus Smart and Williams, seemingly intending to reboot the backcourt to complement Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

It definitely brings up the idea that Boston could pursue Damian Lillard in a trade with Portland. Previous reports have detailed that Tatum reached out to the Trail Blazers star to interest him in the Celtics.

Lillard has been reported as having interest in joining the Miami Heat but the organization has been seemingly reticent with fulfilling Lillard’s wish after 11 years together.

The Lillard Sweepstakes continues.