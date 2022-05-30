Boston Celtics Extinguish Miami Heat, 100-96, In Game 7; NBA Finals Set Between Warriors-Celtics

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are headed to the 2022 NBA Finals — eliminating Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, 100-96, after seven games of Eastern Conference Finals action.

Miami heads back to South Beach facing major questions with their roster: housing two former All-Stars, Victor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry, who’ve fallen short of lifting up Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

Butler put in the work: recording 35 points in the elimination game. Jimmy put the team on his back again after scoring 47 in Game 6.

Miami’s inefficient shooting kept Boston ahead for three quarters and the majority of the fourth.

Butler fueled a late fourth quarter rally to bring the game to five with a minute left.

A major three by Max Strus put the Heat to within two points of Boston’s lead.

Celtics’ fifth-year star Jaysom Tatum was sporting a purple and gold ‘24’ band on his shooting arm — a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Tatum undoubtedly channeled the Black Mamba in his performance. He tallied 26 points and 10 rebounds, and hit some cold shots to keep Boston’s lead intact in both the third and fourth quarter.

Marcus Smart played a vital role in Game 7, bringing his tenacious defense and late-game scoring to irritate the Heat. Smart added 24 points and nine rebounds.

Boston is set to face off against the Golden State Warriors after going a full seven games against Miami on Thursday.

Tatum was named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

NBA Finals Game 1: Warriors vs. Celtics, Thursday, ABC, 9 pm EST. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) May 30, 2022

