Boston Celtics Coach Really Does Not Care About Coaching All-Star Game

The Boston Celtics coaching staff is going to be rewarded for their best in the conference record by coaching the NBA All-Star Game.

Normally that would be quite the desirable honor.

But apparently not to Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla.

Mazzulla was asked recently about what coaching the NBA All-Star Game means to him. His answer was about as unenthusiastic as an answer can be.

According to Larry Brown Sports, the Celtics head coach answered that it meant absolutely nothing.

He also implied that he’s not going to do a whole heck of a lot to pick the teams or coach the game.

What does Joe Mazzulla think of the new decision to pick teams right before the game?



"I don't care."



So then how do you coach that?



"You don't."



Stand there and look pretty?



"Yeah, I don't care about those." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 31, 2023

He sure seems excited about the experience!

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 19: Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla looks on during the second half at TD Garden on January 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Warriors 121-118. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Celtics Punished for Success

Seemingly Mazzulla views the Celtics success this season as a form of punishment with regards to the All-Star Game.

That’s not an uncommon view around the NBA, to be sure.

Despite their best attempts to increase interest and hype around the game, the NBA’s showcase has rapidly become less desirable. Players, coaches and fans have overwhelmingly either avoided or been indifferent towards All-Star weekend.

Mazzulla takes that one step further, being actively antagonistic towards it.

It’s hard to blame him too much, considering he‘d likely prefer to continue focusing on finishing out the Celtics season.

The 2022-2023 year has already been an extremely unusual one in Boston, considering the suspension of Ime Udoka.

Boston’s opened up a two game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks despite the drama surrounding the team. Mazzulla may view the break as yet another distraction, instead of an “honor.”

His demeanor during the game may be worth tuning in for all by itself. Stay tuned!