Boris Becker Shares Harrowing Details From Time in Prison

6-time Major champion and tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker has been released from prison and is now telling some shocking stories about his time in the joint.

Becker spent 8 months of a 2-and-a-half-year sentence behind bars at the UK’s HM Prison Wandsworth for transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after declaring bankruptcy in 2017.

The German tennis legend did an interview with a German outlet in which he told a story about one particular inmate who he said tried to kill him.

Becker referred to him only as John. The 55-year-old said that John got mad at him after he became friends with some of the prison’s Black inmates.

“He was dangerous,” Becker said. “He couldn’t understand why I was so connected with black prisoners.”

Becker said that this angered John so much, that he allegedly tried to sexually assault Becker. He said that he started yelling loudly and that drew the attention of other inmates. Many of them were the same Black inmates that John was angry about in the first place.

“I was shaking so bad,” Becker said. “I shouted loudly and immediately the inmates came out and threatened him.”

Becker won his first major at Wimbledon in 1985 when he was just 17 years old. (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images)

It Wasn’t Fun, But Becker Says Prison Was Goof For Him

Becker was a tennis champion from an early age so he wasn’t faced with the same kind of adversity at a young age that others often are.

He talked about his prison stint as one of his greatest challenges.

“I felt hunger for the first time in my life,” he said.

While it sounds like his eight months in Wandsworth weren’t exactly pleasant, Becker said that the punishment was actually good for him.

“It’s up to me to keep going down that path and stay true to myself,” he said. “I believe prison was good for me.”

After being released from HM Prison Wandsworth — which is located in southwest London — he was deported back to Germany.

However, he says that he and his partner, Lilian De Carvalho Monteiro, will likely love elsewhere. The most likely candidates to be graced by Becker and Carvalho Monteiro’s presence are Miami or Dubai.

