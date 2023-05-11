The Border Crisis Is A Brazen Crime And The Biden Administration Should Be Impeached: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

What’s happening at our border is a brazen CRIME against this great nation and everyone in it! Impeach Joe, Mayorkas, all of them for TREASON!

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Thanks pretty much exclusively to Fox News, we know our border is being absolutely overrun by illegals.

Sure, the dangerous ones are still sneaking in-which is made easy peasy due to our border patrol agents being relegated to the mass welcome squad.

But the rest, the tens of thousands of others, aren’t sneaking, they are strolling in like our southern border is the entrance to Disneyland and our law enforcement agents are flipping Mickey Mouse and friends.

Like, “hey how ya doing, welcome to our once beautiful nation, after you finish completely disrespecting immigration law, go ahead and suck us dry while you’re at it!”

I have to go through more security and verification to get into a freakin’ triple A baseball game than these illegals do before they tap dance all over our southern border!

This is an abomination. These people do not have credible asylum claims, they are taking advantage of this country and the Democrats who want new voters are aiding and abetting this clown show.

Over 6 million have entered this country- that we know of- since Biden took office. To put that in perspective, my home state of South Dakota has a population of around 900 thousand. So that’s over SEVEN fricken South Dakotas we’ve let in, thus far, and Title 42 hasn’t even expired yet.

Where the hell do y’all think these people are gonna go? Huh?

Y’all think the homeless crisis is bad now? What do you think is gonna happen after we import poverty through our open southern border? We have limited resources to begin with and now add 7 million PLUS illegals to the mix. Boom. Disaster.

And I’ll tell ya this, If Republicans win in 2024, we better see 6,000,000+ deportations and we better see it on day 1.

And what about our brave border patrol agents? My heart breaks for them.

Over the years, I have had the great honor of spending time with our brave Border Patrol and Air & Marine agents. I’ve been to the border alongside these wonderful men and women on 5 separate occasions and I will cherish those experiences for a lifetime.



I can’t imagine what it must feel like for them- to have dedicated their life’s work to protecting and securing our nation only to be ORDERED to sit idly by as it all goes down the toilet.

Please know the Silent Majority recognizes and we’re gonna do EVERYTHING in our power to get you a Commander-in-Chief who GIVES A DAMN!

It doesn’t have to be this way. This isn’t an accident. This is a CHOICE.

To all of the immigrants who still have enough dignity and respect to come over here the right way- not some phony ass asylum claim, not sneaking in, not barging in like you own the place- don’t know if y’all know this, but we really appreciate you.

And as for the rest of you, I can’t even blame you. You’ve been invited in by the Democrats. You see an opportunity and you’re taking it.

You might be tap dancing all over our national sovereignty, our taxpayers, our laws, our order but you quite frankly don’t owe us anything. I get that.

We also owe you nothing but unfortunately thanks to Joe and Kamala, we’ve been forced to give you the keys to the castle.

And right now we’re pretty damn powerless to do anything about it.

But don’t get too comfortable, because the second we take back that White House and take back Congress, you’ll get a one way coach ticket to wherever the hell you came from and don’t come back until you’re ready to respect this nation you need to EARN the right to call home.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.