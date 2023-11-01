‘Booty Patrol’ Pickup Truck Driver Cited After Being Accused Of Impersonating Law Enforcement

Videos by OutKick

Some may find this hard to believe, but the self-appointed “Booty Patrol” is not part of any official law enforcement agency. Thankfully the good folks at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office in Florida went the extra mile to ensure the people in their community were aware.

Over the weekend they pulled over a white Chevrolet Silverado that was painted similarly to a Border Patrol vehicle. There are some distinct differences — one being that instead of the words Border Patrol, the Silverado says Booty Patrol.

If that wasn’t enough to tell the pickup truck from an actual Border Patrol vehicle, the truck also has the words “National Booty Behavior Protection” next to an insignia on the doors.

Even with all of the signs that the vehicle wasn’t actually a law enforcement vehicle, the sheriff’s office decided to raise awareness about the vehicle which they said was equipped with red and blue lights.

They also claimed it has been impersonating law enforcement and wanted anyone who was pulled over by the vehicle to reach out. The driver was given a citation for violating a state statute which pertains to the prohibited use of certain lights.

The community seemed very confused by the original post. There were a lot of comments making it clear that they were already fully aware of the Booty Patrol pickup. Not because he had pulled them over, but because he had performed at truck shows.

The confusion surrounding the initial Facebook post caused the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office to post an update. They made it clear that they were attempting to raise awareness.

Nobody’s Being Duped By The Booty Patrol

“We want to emphasize that DCSO located the vehicle on Sunday, and our initial post aimed to raise awareness about this incident, ensuring that the public can avoid being duped by such individuals,” they said.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who called in with information about the suspicious vehicle, as your continued support is crucial in helping us maintain a safe and secure community for our residents.”

US Border Patrol truck in Eagle Pass, Texas, US Photographer: Paul Ratje/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The driver of the Booty Patrol truck, Gabriel Luviano, denies ever using the lights to pull anyone over. He told McClatchy News in a text message exchange, “I only have my lights at shows and (on) private property and I have never pulled over anyone over.”

He also told them that he received a $113 fine for the lights before adding, “I just wanted to have some fun never impersonate though. Just have a good laugh about it.”

Does anyone really believe the Booty Patrol is attempting to impersonate law enforcement? Put this down with kids having their lemonade stands shutdown.

If we can’t have the Booty Patrol cruising the streets without getting harassed in Florida, of all places, we’ve lost our way as a society.