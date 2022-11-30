‘Bones and All’ Reveals Woke Culture’s Phony Roots

Let’s take the woke cultists at their word.

Society is imperfect. Racism still exists. People are too often cruel to one another. Woke is the way to make the world a better place — one micro-aggression at a time.

If it means comedians can’t tell jokes their way and films must be aggressively diverse to right historic wrongs, so be it.

Except that woke mindset can’t keep its story straight. One example? Comic attacks on female politician often inspire cries of misogyny. TBS once apologized for sharing a video of a laughing hyena tied to failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Former “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee led the charge against the problematic joke.

Yet how many pop culture institutions mocked every aspect of former First Lady Melania Trump, from her accent to her intellect? Borat himself, Sascha Baron Cohen, sexualized the former model on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and no peals of woke anger ensued.

The latest woke fail, and it’s a whopper, comes courtesy of Oscar season. The new romance “Bones and All” stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as cannibals falling in love against all odds.

Actor Timothée Chalamet stars as a cannibal in ‘Bones and All’ (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Yes, the main characters in this awards-season hopeful kill and eat people throughout the film. The story suggests they suffer from a hunger for human flesh that’s impossible to control. Plus, the characters often feel badly about some of their victims.

Not enough, apparently, to switch to an uber-rare steak or Beyond Meat cheeseburger. Nor do they murder only the elderly or hospice-bound to assuage their guilt. One victim appears to be in his 20s.

These are the film’s protagonists, and we’re meant to root for their survival. Gosh, let’s hope these kids have a bright future.

If using the wrong pronoun or telling an edgy joke on screen is verboten, what about cheering on a murderous couple on the run? Apparently, the woke mob is standing down this time. Instead, “Bones and All” is getting praise from all sides of the Hollywood community.

“Bones and All” snagged a coveted spot in this year’s Venice Film Festival, where it earned a 10-minute standing ovation. The film walked away with Best Director honors for Luca Guadagnino and Best Young Actor (Russell).

Variety, which routinely clutches its pearls over unwoke fare, called “Bones and All” the “Year’s Sexiest Cannibal Love Story” (just how many were there in 2022?)

TheWrap.com dubbed the film a “beautiful, coming-of-age road movie that follows two lovestruck cannibals … who venture out on an odyssey across Reagan’s America.”

The film boasts an 85 percent “fresh” rating at RottenTomatoes.com

Directors Philip Knatchbull and Neal Purvis attend a special screening of ‘Bones and All’ in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Storytellers can share any tale they wish. That’s the glory of the First Amendment. And complicated figures often make compelling characters. Think Tony Soprano or Walter White of “Breaking Bad” fame.

Yet woke critics howled when Amy Schumer made a comedy featuring people of color as the bad guys in 2017’s “Snatched.” They pounced on 2020’s “Run Hide Fight,” declaring a teen who fights back against a school shooter isn’t fit to grace any cinema. Variety dubbed the action film “irresponsible.” So did Indiewire.com.

USA Today even railed against “Animal House” for showing John Belushi’s character peeping at naked co-eds.

Jamie Foxx’s button-pushing comedy “All-Star Weekend” is so radioactive it may never see the light of a movie theater screen.

Positive characters who kill and consume flesh seems more problematic, no? So where’s the outrage?

Audiences will have the final say at the box office. By that measure the people have spoken. “Bones and All” is flailing in its first few weeks of release, earning just $3.7 million to date.