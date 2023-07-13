UNLV And Boise State To The PAC-12? Dan Patrick Thinks It Might Be Possible

Videos by OutKick

Could the PAC-12 reach deep into the Mountain West Conference for more teams?

The PAC-12 was believed to be targeting San Diego State, but that hasn’t happened yet. In fact, the PAC-12 balking on an invitation has led to absolute chaos for the Aztecs. The school is now gearing up for a major battle with the MWC.

However, Dan Patrick claims a source of his indicated the PAC-12 could reach deep into the MWC in order to add more programs. Most notably, it sounds like there’s an above 0% chance Boise State and UNLV could be targeted for expansion.

Patrick said the following earlier in the week when breaking down the PAC-12’s options:

Academics will be a negative with Boise State with PAC-12 and their standards. And they don’t have great sports teams in other sports. They had the novelty fun part of Boise State, the blue field, but my source said ‘They are also looking at do you have a good basketball team. Do you have other sports that you can contribute to the Pac-12?’ Which is very important. Then I ask about UNLV. My source said, ‘I don’t get it unless it’s to have a presence in Vegas. Then I understand that.’ But that’s the information I have on the PAC-12. It still feels like San Diego State will be going to the PAC-12. SMU will be going to the PAC-12. Boise State I guess has a chance. It was referred to me as a long shot. I said, ‘Is it a long shot?’ [Patrick’s source] said, ‘It’s questionable.’ I said ‘What about UNLV?’ He goes, ‘Questionable.’ But they may be looking to add four schools here.

You can watch the entire clip below.

Will the PAC-12 add Boise State and UNLV?

Remember when PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff tried to hint he was going to raid the Big 12? That sure was fun.

The West Coast conference went from speculating about raiding another P5 conference to apparently having UNLV and Boise State in play.

It’s not exactly an ideal situation. UNLV’s sports aren’t great. It’s not the 1980s and 1990s. The days of dominant basketball teams are long behind them.

Will UNLV join the PAC-12? (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

The team’s football program has also not been impressive. The last time the Rebels had a double digit win season was in 1984. Ronald Reagan was President.

Boise State, while a better football program, is still not what PAC-12 fans were hoping for, and as Patrick pointed out, the rest of the Broncos sports aren’t great.

Could the PAC-12 target Boise State? (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

The PAC-12 is definitely getting desperate as it attempts (and so far fails) to land a new media deal. Adding UNLV and Boise State will likely not move the needle at all. It really seems like the conference is just in absolute turmoil.