Boise State Football Offering Up Free Tickets If Broncos Win Their Season Opener Against UCF

If you win, they will come, for free. That’s the strategy Boise State football is putting in place this season in hopes to fill their blue-turfed stadium.

In a world filled with wild ticket promotions, the Broncos are introducing one the that actually makes sense called ‘We Win, You Win.’

Fans who purchase a $125 limited-edition ticket to Boise State’s home opener against UCF on Sept. 9 will earn a free ticket to its next home game against North Dakota if the Broncos win. Then, the pattern continues into the next game, as those who attend the North Dakota game with the complimentary ticket will receive another to the next home game if the Broncos win again.

Boise State football is introducing a very enticing ticket promotion this season. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Boise has six home games this season, and for the fans who take advantage of the deal, they’ll be able to attend all six for just $125.

“Bronco Nation, here’s your opportunity to attend all six home games for $125, that is a heck of a deal,” Boise State director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey in a statement. “We believe the ‘We Win, You Win’ ticket promotion will be a fun way to start the season and hopefully, rewarding as well.”

The only kicker here is that fans have to attend each game to earn any future free tickets. If the Broncos keep winning, fans simply have to show up to get into the next game for free.

If, and it’s a pretty big if, Boise State beats UCF in the home opener there is a very good chance the Broncos do run the table at home.

Boise should be favored against every other team it welcomes to town, which included North Dakota, San Jose State, Wyoming, New Mexico, and Air Force.