Bobby Petrino is reportedly returning to the SEC with Texas A&M.

The former Arkansas and Louisville head coach is “finalizing a deal” to take over as the OC of the Aggies, according to Chris Low.

Jimbo Fisher is finalizing a deal to hire Bobby Petrino as @AggieFootball’s OC and Petrino will take over play-calling duties, sources tell ESPN. Petrino, one of the top offensive minds in football, was briefly OC at UNLV after spending last three seasons at Missouri State. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 4, 2023

Back in December, Petrino reached a deal to be UNLV’s offensive coordinator. It now appears that he’s quickly jumped from the MWC for much greener pastures in the SEC.

As of Wednesday afternoon, his bio page with the Rebels is still up and active.

Bobby Petrino’s UNLV bio page is still active. (Credit: UNLV Football)

Bobby Petrino’s journey takes another interesting development.

He was infamously fired by Arkansas after having a relationship with a staffer, found himself at Western Kentucky, then Louisville (where he got his first major career break) before ultimately being booted out the exit door with the Cardinals.

Following his departure from Louisville, he took over Missouri State and had a very brief cup of coffee with UNLV.

Now, more than a decade after being fired by Arkansas, Bobby Petrino is back in the SEC as Jimbo Fisher’s OC.

Texas A&M reportedly hires Bobby Petrino. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The move had been speculated on all the way back in December. Now, a deal has reportedly been reached.

It’s been a crazy 10+ years for the former Razorbacks coach, but he’s back on the big stage. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

Bobby Petrino reportedly joining Texas A&M. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

As a head coach, he’s compiled a 137-71 record and a reputation for being a great offensive mind. Now, that mind will be needed to help calm the waters in College Station. It should be interesting to see how the decision is received.