Bobby Petrino is reportedly returning to the SEC with Texas A&M.
The former Arkansas and Louisville head coach is “finalizing a deal” to take over as the OC of the Aggies, according to Chris Low.
Back in December, Petrino reached a deal to be UNLV’s offensive coordinator. It now appears that he’s quickly jumped from the MWC for much greener pastures in the SEC.
As of Wednesday afternoon, his bio page with the Rebels is still up and active.
Bobby Petrino’s journey takes another interesting development.
He was infamously fired by Arkansas after having a relationship with a staffer, found himself at Western Kentucky, then Louisville (where he got his first major career break) before ultimately being booted out the exit door with the Cardinals.
Following his departure from Louisville, he took over Missouri State and had a very brief cup of coffee with UNLV.
Now, more than a decade after being fired by Arkansas, Bobby Petrino is back in the SEC as Jimbo Fisher’s OC.
The move had been speculated on all the way back in December. Now, a deal has reportedly been reached.
It’s been a crazy 10+ years for the former Razorbacks coach, but he’s back on the big stage. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters.
As a head coach, he’s compiled a 137-71 record and a reputation for being a great offensive mind. Now, that mind will be needed to help calm the waters in College Station. It should be interesting to see how the decision is received.