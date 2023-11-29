Arkansas Welcomes Back Bobby Petrino With Country Club Membership Along With A Hefty Contract

Videos by OutKick

It’s good to be an offensive coordinator in college football, just ask Bobby Petrino. The new Arkansas OC agreed to a nice contract in his return to Fayetteville, which includes a country club membership and a pretty nice car allowance.

All of this is small potatoes to the amount of money he will be making in his return to Arkansas. As part of a two-year deal with the school, Bobby Petrino will be paid $1.6 million annually. For his work in December through February of 2024, the Razorbacks OC will make $350,000.

This is pretty standard when it comes to a high-profile coordinator taking a job at a Power-5 school, but the add-ons are a nice bonus. Whenever Petrino finds some downtime, he can play 18 holes at one of two country clubs of his choosing. I’d certainly go with the ‘Paradise Valley Golf Course’ based off the name alone.

Along with the country club membership, Petrino will receive a $7,200 annual car allowance. I don’t imagine this comes with motorcycle insurance, but I could be wrong.

In terms of moving to Fayetteville, Bobby Petrino will receive a $25,000 moving expense that is laid out in his contract. He’ll also be able to invite the whole family to games, with Arkansas giving him up to eight tickets for each home game.

According to the contract, Arkansas will pay Petrino $1.5 million in his first year and $1.6 million in his next year in Fayetteville. Oh, and Nike will give him $2,000 for clothing apparel per year, which is a nice perk.

I’d say things are off to a great start for Bobby Petrino and Arkansas.