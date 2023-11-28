Arkansas Is Hiring Bobby Petrino As OC In Wild College Football Reunion: Report

Videos by OutKick

In what is one of the craziest reunions in college football history, Arkansas is bringing back Bobby Petrino as the offensive coordinator.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Razorbacks were vetting the former head coach in their search for an offensive coordinator. It didn’t take Arkansas very long to dig through his past.

Update: Chris Low is reporting Bobby Petrino has agreed to a return to Arkansas and will be the new offensive coordinator.

We all know that Bobby Petrino is one of the best offensive minds in college football, having just spent the year with Jimbo Fisher. But a reunion like this would be made for some type of bizarro Hallmark movie or at least a 30 For 30.

The last time Petrino was wearing any type of Arkansas gear was his final press conference in Fayetteville. I know you remember him sitting up at that podium wearing a neck brace and his face burned from road rash.

April 3, 2012; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorback head coach Bobby Petrino speaks at a press conference at Razorback Stadium following a motorcycle accident he sustained on April 1. Mandatory Credit: Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

We could only ask for a situation like this, with Petrino returning to his old stomping ground. In all reality, this would be a smart move for head coach Sam Pittman. He’s currently in the same situation Jimbo Fisher sat in last year, needing someone to revamp the offense and save his job.

Unfortunately for Jimbo Fisher, there was nothing Bobby Petrino he could’ve done to help him keep his lucrative job in College Station. But, if Arkansas felt comfortable enough to bring Petrino back to Fayetteville, I could see this working out.

How The Arkansas, Bobby Petrino Marriage Ended The First Time

Petrino was the head coach at Arkansas from 2008-11, going 34-17. During his final two seasons at the helm, he led the Razorbacks to the Sugar Bowl and the Cotton Bowl. It was in the Spring of 2012 that Petrino was involved in a motorcycle accident, and he told officials he was alone.

Turns out he had Jessica Dorrell, who worked in the football program, on the back of his Harley Davidson. The ensuing investigation uncovered the affair, and that Petrino gave Dorrell a $20,000 present.

After Petrino did his best to cover it up, officials finally uncovered the whole truth and fired him not long after the accident.

Since then, he has coached at different levels, with his last gig coming as the OC for Texas A&M.

Sam Pittman had said in his press conference last Friday that he was hoping to have an offensive coordinator hired with a week, before the portal opens.

Now that Bobby Petrino has agreed to return, there’s only one way he can arrive for his first day back in Fayetteville. Bring out the Harley Davidson.