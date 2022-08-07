Bobby Bonilla’s Mets Contract, Arguably The Worst In Sports History, Sells For $180k At Auction

Bobby Bonilla’s New York Mets contract, as in the actual piece of paper, has sold at auction for $180,000.

Specifically, it’s the famous addendum to Bonilla’s contract that has sold for close to $200k.

Following a not-so-great 1999 season with the Mets, Bonilla and his agent somehow convinced the team to agree to a deferred compensation agreement that would kick in starting in 2011.

Every July 1 beginning in 2011 and ending in 2035, Bonilla receives a paycheck of $1,193,248.20. Bonilla will be 72-years-old when he receives his last payment from the Mets.

The contract is undoubtedly one of the most unique artifacts in baseball history, and the winner of the auction paid a hefty price for it. The bid sat at just under $23,000 late Saturday night, but quickly reached the $180,000 mark before the auction closed.

The auction winner receives much more than the signed piece of paper as well.

According to the collectibles marketplace Goldin, the winner gets a 30-minute Zoom call with Bonilla as well as a separate call with his agent who brokered the deal, Dennis Gilbert.

The winner also gets to spend an entire day with Bonilla in New York, will attend a Mets game and dinner in 2023, and receive a signed baseball bat, and a Bonilla contract NFT.

Bonilla spent a total of five years with the Mets playing in a total of 515 games. He hit a whopping .270 in New York overall and just .160 in 1999 before inking his deferred payment addendum.