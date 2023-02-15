Former Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops Admits He Nearly Bolted For NFL

Videos by OutKick

Bob Stoops spent 17 years as head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, but like most college coaches with that long of a tenure, the NFL came calling. The Hall of Fame coach recently admitted that he nearly answered the call from the professional ranks as well.

Stoops, now the head coach of the Arlington Renegades of the XFL, joined Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan and detailed the NFL opportunities that came his way that he ultimately turned down.

“Oh, there was a couple of times that it was enticing, and thought I might (jump to NFL),” Stoops said. “I’ll be honest, back when those opportunities came, I loved what I was doing too much at Oklahoma. I thought overall the college football schedule for a head coach was overall better, your yearly schedule. That is certainly not the case today. If things were different today, I probably would’ve tried to jump.”

Bob Stoops will be manning the sidelines of the XFL. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The most intriguing comment from Stoops here is his thought about yesteryear’s college game compared to today’s.

With NIL dominating college athletics and coaches never having a single second off from the recruiting grind, the NFL coaching schedule is far more intriguing than the college coaching schedule.

If you’re a Sooners fans, you just have to know that you had Stoops at the right time.

It worked out pretty well for Oklahoma as well as he helped lead OU to 10 Big 12 conference championships and a national championship in 2000 in what was just his second season in Norman.