Bob Saget’s Widow Honors Him On The First Anniversary Of His Death

Believe it or not, it’s been one year since the world lost comedy legend Bob Saget. To commemorate the first anniversary of his death, Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, wrote a heartfelt tribute to the late comic.

Accompanying her tribute was a slideshow of short videos and photos from the couple’s time together.

“One Year. Our hearts are so heavy,” Rizo wrote. “How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year?”

Saget was found dead at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida on January 9, 2022. He performed in Orlando on January 7 and in Pointe Vedra Beach, Florida near Jacksonville on December 8th.

Saget was found to have died of head trauma after returning to his Orlando hotel late at night following his Pointe Vedra Beach performance. Officials believe the Full House star bumped his head, suffered a brain bleed, went to sleep, and never woke up. He was 65.

Saget was one of several high-profile comedians who died within months of each other, most of them close friends with each other. Several months before Saget died, his friend Norm Macdonald died after a private battle with cancer.

Comedian Louie Anderson died less than two weeks after Saget. In April, comedian Gilbert Gottfried died after battling a long illness.

Norm Macdonald, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson and Gilbert Gottfried all dying within month of eachother just feels wrong 🙁 pic.twitter.com/Hn3QTsJRFl — guy who says supposably (@fancypantsberni) April 12, 2022

Rizzo’s Instagram tribute to Saget outlined that while she has accepted his untimely death, it hasn’t been easy.

“I’ve accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life. But there is one thing I carry with me every single day that makes this survivable. I AM THE LUCKIEST.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle