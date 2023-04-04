Bob Knight Released From Hospital After Dealing With ‘Acute Illness’

Videos by OutKick

Former Indiana men’s basketball coach Bob Knight was released from the hospital on Monday after spending the weekend receiving attention due to “an acute illness.”

Concern over Knight’s health bubbled up early Monday as the news was released on the 82-year-old’s health struggles.

Former Indiana Hoosiers Head coach Bob Knight (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Knight’s son, Pat, released a statement on the coach’s health status Monday afternoon after Knight spent the weekend in the hospital.

The statement read:

On behalf of the Knight Family, we thank you for your thoughts and prayers. As many have heard, my dad was hospitalized over the weekend with an illness and has since been released from the hospital. We ask for your privacy as he is cared for and resting at home in good hands. Coach always taught us, and those that played for him, the importance of fighting through adversity and he and our family thank you for the tremendous amount of support you have shown and given during this time. We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers. bobknight.com

Dick Vitale also provided an update on Twitter after speaking with Karen Knight, Bob’s wife. Vitale noted Knight was dealing with “pneumonia” but is back home and “in good spirits.”

Just spoke with Bob Knight’s wife Karen and he is home from the hospital recovering from pneumonia. Karen said he is in good spirits ! @ESPNPR — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 3, 2023

Bob Knight is a legend in men’s basketball: building his legacy with the Hoosiers after coaching Indiana to three national championships, five Final Four appearances and 11 Big Ten titles over 29 years (662–239 overall record).

Bobby Knight coach for Indiana University men’s basketball cuts down the nets to celebrate a big victory. (Photo by Getty Images)

Indiana fired Knight in September 2000. He joined as Texas Tech’s coach from 2001 to 2008. Knight went 138–82 as Red Raiders coach.