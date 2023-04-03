Bob Knight Hospitalized: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight was hospitalized this past Friday.

Alumni of the Indiana program were alerted Knight was hospitalized with an acute illness Friday, according to the Indy Star.

People close to the situation are hoping Knight, who is 82, will be able to return home as quickly as possible, according to the same report.

No further details about his status are known as of early Monday afternoon.

Former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Bob Knight hospitalized at the age of 82. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Bob Knight is a college basketball legend.

Few names in the world of college basketball can be mentioned in the same sentence as Bob Knight.

He coached at Indiana for nearly three decades and turned the Hoosiers into a powerhouse, a nightmare for opponents.

Knight hung three national title banners in Bloomington before he was fired by the Hoosiers in 2000 for his conduct.

Bob Knight ended his head coaching career with a 902-371 record, three national titles and five Final Four appearances in a career that spanned decades and three programs – Army and Texas Tech being the other two.

Former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Bob Knight hospitalized. (Credit: Gary Mook /Allsport/Getty Images)

Knight was known for ruling with an absolute iron fist and his antics that drew more attention than Indiana wanted.

Most notably, he once threw a chair onto the court in a moment that is cemented in college basketball history.

Now, at the age of 82, he’s reportedly been hospitalized with an unknown illness. Hopefully, Knight is out ASAP. It’s a fluid situation. Make sure to check back for updates as we have them.