Bob Iger and Adam Silver May Be Called to Testify Over China

Several major corporate heads may soon be forced to answer questions about their relationship with China.

That’s according to Representative Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin. Gallagher was recently named the chair of a new House Select committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

The Washington Examiner reported on a recent interview he did with talk show host Hugh Hewitt, where he discussed his plans to hold executives accountable.

Two individuals he mentioned with significant dealings with China were Disney CEO Bob Iger, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“Consider this me giving them the initial warning order that they’ll have to testify before the committee,” Gallagher said.

The Select committee was created through bipartisan efforts, but given Iger and Silver’s left wing political viewpoints, Democrats involved might be unhappy about this announcement.

The composition of the 16-person committee is nine Republicans and seven Democrats, which Gallagher believes will help encourage quick responses.

“I actually think that is an asset. It makes us more nimble, it makes our ability to respond to things quickly, you know, more obvious and easier,” Gallagher explained.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger attends the Exclusive 100-Minute Sneak Peek of Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back at El Capitan Theatre on November 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Execs Held Accountable on China

He also correctly pointed out that the American people are frustrated when they see the NBA and other corporations bowing to China and the Communist Party’s interests.

“I’d be even willing to go out, when it comes to Hollywood or Disney, I’d be willing to go out and sit down with them where they are, you know, engage with them in a discussion,” Gallagher said. “But we want to have a discussion in front of the American people. I think it drives the American people crazy when they see the NBA bending the knee to [Chinese premier] Xi Jinping.”

This will be just one of many challenges Iger faces in the early days of his second tenure as Disney CEO.

He’ll also be forced to make some tough choices on struggling sports network ESPN.

READ: BOB IGER HAS TO CHOOSE BETWEEN MONEY & LOVE WHEN IT COMES TO FUTURE OF ESPN, DISNEY

Disney under Iger’s tenure repeatedly made concessions to appease the Chinese marketplace. They also created controversy by shooting their live action release of Mulan in the Xinjang Province, where persecution of Uyghur Muslins has occurred.

Calling Silver is also justifiable, considering NBA has displayed a disturbing committment to appeasing the Chinese Communist Party. Enes Kanter Freedom just last year said the league is “run by the Chinese dictatorship,” according to Fox News.

There’s been a disturbing lack of accountability given the cozy relationship of corporate executives to Democrats running congress.

But now that Republicans are organizing committees in the House, some of these CEO’s might be forced to finally answer some difficult questions.