Bob Costas Saves Man’s Life At A Restaurant

Videos by OutKick

Bob Costas pulled off some heroic actions at a restaurant in Syracuse, New York.

The famous sports commentator was eating at a diner when his friend began choking, according to Page Six. Costas leaped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver to clear his friend’s air passage, and ultimately saved his life, according to the same report.

In true hero fashion, Costas doesn’t want any credit for jumping into action when the moment required it.

“Bob doesn’t think this was that big of a deal. He really feels he did what just about anyone else would do in a similar situation,” a rep for the famous sports commentator told Page Six.

Bob Costas credited with saving a man’s life. He performed the Heimlich maneuver. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bob Costas saves a man who was choking.

You never know when you’re going to be pressed into service. All you can hope is that you get the job done when your number is called.

You can only hope you don’t let people down when they need you. Well, Bob Costas’ friend was choking and he didn’t hesitate to get involved. The fact he knew how to properly do the Heimlich maneuver is impressive. Seems like it’s a bit of a lost art.

Bob Costas downplays saving man who was choking. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Costas also greatly downplayed the situation during an appearance on “The Show With Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman” podcast.

He claimed he did the Heimlich after his friend turned “crimson,” but doesn’t seem interested in taking any credit.

“Luckily enough it worked out. I don’t know if I saved his life, but I saved him considerable discomfort, that’s for sure,” Costas claimed, according to the same Page Six report.

Bob Costas saved man choking at a restaurant in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Don’t be so humble, Bob. Sing your song after saving a man’s life. Credit to him or jumping in and getting the job done. That’s the kind of stuff we love to see.