Bo Nix Pulls Off Awesome Move Involving Chick-fil-A

Bo Nix might be the most popular man in all of Eugene, Oregon after bringing Chick-fil-A to campus.

Just a few weeks back, the starting quarterback of the Oregon Ducks claimed the number one thing he missed about playing at Auburn was the chicken restaurant.

Now, he stepped up to make sure the kids on campus could get some of the tasty chicken he loved while in the SEC.

Ducks offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson posted a video of Nix slinging Chick-fil-A from what appeared to be a small food truck.

How did he get Chick-fil-A to campus? That’s an unknown, but all that matters is he pulled it off.

This is unbelievable!!!!

Bo brings Chik-fil-A to Autzen!!!!

I LOVE MY DUCKS!!!!!!

💚💛💚💛

Bo Nix is the big man on campus at Oregon.

Is Bo Nix crushing it in Eugene or is Bo Nix crushing it in Eugene? The answer is yes. There’s no way he’s not the most popular man on campus.

Not only is he dominating on the football field, but he’s now providing students with Chick-fil-A sandwiches. What can’t this guy do?

Bo Nix brings Chick-fil-A to Oregon’s campus. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Currently, the Ducks are sitting at 5-1, are ranked number 10 in America and have a weekend showdown with UCLA. The hype surrounding the Ducks is incredibly loud, and Nix is a big reason why.

The fact he brought some chicken sandwiches to campus is just the cherry on top. He could run for campus president today and probably get 90% of the vote.

Even without the chicken sandwiches, he’s still probably the top god on campus. The talented QB has a total of 20 touchdowns through six games. He’s putting jaw-dropping numbers for Oregon.

Oregon QB Bo Nix has put up monster numbers this season. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Now, he has the campus feasting ahead of the UCLA game. The dude just can’t stop crushing it.