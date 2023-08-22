Videos by OutKick

Bo Nix is one of the most unpredictable players in college football. The fifth-year senior quarterback is in his second year at Oregon after three years in Auburn.

Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks.

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

He has shown flashes of greatness in which he is the most magical player on the field.

WHAT. IS. HAPPENING. 😳



Bo Nix with another ridiculous throw to give @oregonfootball back the lead once again! pic.twitter.com/gncdULwrjs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2022

There are also moments in which he is the worst player on the field.

24 #DaysTillAggieFootball @JAYDENPEEVY sacks Bo Nix, forcing a fumble which @MichealClemonss returns 24 yards for the touchdown pic.twitter.com/Or0LPzp2Q9 — Tim England (@tengland_150) August 10, 2022

Of Nix’s first four years, his first in Eugene was his best. He had career highs in every passing and rushing category with 3,594 yards and 29 touchdowns through the air on a 71.9% completion rate and 510 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Oregon and its fanbase fully believe that this is the year that Nix can/will lead them to the College Football Playoff after winning 10 games in 2022/23. It even went one step further and rolled out a nationwide campaign to promote his Heisman Trophy candidacy, even though history alludes to the idea that it may not be a good thing.

The Ducks unveiled a Nix-focused billboard in New York City last week.

On Monday morning, construction was starting on a different Nix-focused billboard in Dallas. The incomplete poster left a lot of questions to be answered about how it would look.

The completed project did not help to appease those questions. From dead on, the billboard shows a dimensionally-sound Nix throwing a pass. From any other angle, it doesn’t work.

Especially from the right side. With his limb on one building and his body on another, it looks as though Nix has the world’s longest right arm.

Did no one think about how the billboard would read when not standing directly in front of it? Could the entire thing not have fit on the right building alone?

The idea for the billboard is pretty good looking. The execution fell extremely short.

Now, with less than two weeks from Week 1, it is time for Nix to live up to the hype. Nothing would be more awkward than a Heisman campaign for a quarterback who throws a ton of picks and loses a lot of games.