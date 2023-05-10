Bo Jackson Says He Has Had Hiccups For Nearly A Year

Videos by OutKick

A statue of MLB great Frank Thomas was dedicated at Auburn last month during A-Day with many Tiger greats paying a visit to campus for the occasion. Bo Jackson, who played with Thomas in the big leagues, strangely didn’t make an appearance.

Jackson joined ‘McElroy and Cubelic‘ on Wednesday morning and explained the very unfortunate reason he wasn’t able to take the trip to show support for his teammate.

The college football Hall of Famer has been battling the hiccups, and not just on the day of the statue dedication, but for almost a full year.

“I wasn’t there because of dealing with hiccups,” Jackson explained. “I’ve had the hiccups since last July. I’m getting a medical procedure done the end of this week, I think, to try to remedy it.”

“I’ve been busy sitting at the doctor’s poking me, shining lights down my throat, probing me every way they can to find out why I’ve got these hiccups. That’s the only reason I wasn’t there.”

Bo Jackson has been dealing with the hiccups for close to a year. Courtesy of Auburn Athletics

As Jackson eluded to, doctors have been trying to figure out the cause of his chronic hiccups, but haven’t figured it out thus far.

I’m someone who gets frustrated when they have the hiccups for more than a few minutes, having them for 10 months sounds like hell on Earth.

At some point I’m sure you get used to having the hiccups during every waking moment of the day, but it still sounds unbearable.

According to a quick search on Healthline, chronic hiccups can last for years, plural. Yikes.