Auburn Legend Bo Jackson Donated $170K To Cover Uvalde Massacre Funeral Expenses: Report

Bo Jackson can do it all.

In a conversation with The Associated Press, the 59-year-old Jackson revealed that he and an associate agreed to fully cover the funeral expenses for the 19 children and two teachers lost in the Uvalde (Texas) school shooting at Robb Elementary.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting old,” Jackson told the outlet. “It’s just not right for parents to bury their kids. It’s just not right.”

According to the report, Jackson met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott three days after the shooting to deliver a $170,000 check: intended to cover the full cost of the 21 victims’ funerals.

In the case of the Uvalde tragedy, Jackson said he felt the weight the city endured — as a father, grandfather and passerby. He expressed his sympathies for the parents that went through the torment of the May 24 shooting.

“It’s the children. … It’s the children. … It’s the children,” Jackson noted. “If it doesn’t bother you, something’s wrong with you.”

Jackson had frequented Uvalde when he would drive through to reach a friend’s ranch. “Uvalde is a town that sticks in your mind. Just the name,” he said. “I don’t know a soul there. It just touched me.”

Renowned for a rare physical skill set that made him a force at Auburn, the NFL and MLB in the 1980s and 1990s, Jackson continues to add to his legend by using his platform to help out communities in need.

“I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do,” Jackson said. “The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened.”

Jackson called for the moment of tragedy to unite Americans in a time of heated political discourse.

“America … let’s please stop all the nonsense. Please pray for all victims,” Jackson shared. “If you hear something, say something. We aren’t supposed to bury our children. I’m praying for all of the families around the country who have lost loved ones to senseless shootings. This cannot continue.”

