BMX Star Pat Casey Dies While Attempting To Perform Motorcycle Stunt In California

Videos by OutKick

BMX star Pat Casey died in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday while attempting to perform a stunt. The 2021 Summer X Games gold medalist was 29 years old.

According to Fox News, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call to the Slayground Motorcross Park in Ramona around 2:45 PM on Tuesday over a report of someone being involved in a “motorcycle accident.”

CULVER CITY, CA – APRIL 23: BMX rider Pat BMX star Pat Casey has passed away at the age of 29. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Safe Kids Worldwide)

The press release from the Sheriff’s Department explained that Casey “had crashed his motorcycle while performing a jump on the park ramps.” After life-saving measures were taken at the park, Casey was ultimately pronounced dead on the scene.

“We are deeply saddened by Pat Casey’s passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, parents and siblings,” a social media post from X Games read.

“A true legend in the action sports community, Pat will always be a member of the X Games family and an inspiration to everyone’s life he touched.”

The 29-year-old first medaled at the X Games back in 2012 and again in 2013 before winning gold in men’s BMX Dirt at the 2021 Summer Games.

Casey leaves behind his wife, Chase, and their two children.

Authorities say that Casey’s death is still under investigation.