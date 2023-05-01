Blue Jays Pitcher Snaps in Dugout, Smashes Tablet After Ump’s Massive Error

Videos by OutKick

Hopefully the electronics guy in Toronto opted to buy the warranty plan.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt snapped in the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Mariners after reviewing a missed call by the home plate umpire. Bassitt was watching a replay of his first-inning performance, giving up four runs in the period, in the Blue Jays’ dugout.

TORONTO, ON – APRIL 30 – Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) leaves the field after giving up a grand slam as the Toronto Blue Jays fall to the Seattle Mariners 10-8 in 10 innings at Rogers Centre in Toronto. April 30, 2023. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Bassitt Snaps Tablet; Blue Jays Lose Heartbreaker

The call that caught Bassitt’s rage was an inside pitch on Seattle’s Jarred Kelenic that was called a ball rather than a strike. Kelenic was walked, the bases soon loaded up and Taylor Trammell knocked a grand slam to stuff Toronto down an early deficit.

Bassitt realized that the slam could have been prevented had home plate umpire Mark Carlson called the strike on Kelenic. He proceeded to hurl his tablet against the dugout wall and continually threw down the device as teammates looked on.

Bassitt is not in a good mood pic.twitter.com/VDjwklxMbD — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) April 30, 2023

Sunday was a heartbreaker for Toronto. While the Blue Jays managed to climb over the deficit after eight runs scored in the first three innings, Cal Raleigh ended the game in extra innings with a two-run home run that soared right.

We love Cal Raleigh. pic.twitter.com/NUF1R1TcGB — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 30, 2023

Now the Blue Jays are left to wonder what could have happened had the home plate ump not flubbed the call.

There’s nothing like crushing an iPad to smithereens to relieve stress.

TORONTO, ON – APRIL 30: Chris Bassitt #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)