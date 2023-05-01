Blue Jays Pitcher Snaps in Dugout, Smashes Tablet After Ump’s Massive Error

Videos by OutKick
Hopefully the electronics guy in Toronto opted to buy the warranty plan.
Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt snapped in the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Mariners after reviewing a missed call by the home plate umpire. Bassitt was watching a replay of his first-inning performance, giving up four runs in the period, in the Blue Jays’ dugout.
Bassitt Snaps Tablet; Blue Jays Lose Heartbreaker
The call that caught Bassitt’s rage was an inside pitch on Seattle’s Jarred Kelenic that was called a ball rather than a strike. Kelenic was walked, the bases soon loaded up and Taylor Trammell knocked a grand slam to stuff Toronto down an early deficit.
RELATED: METS PITCHER CHRIS BASSITT RIPS ‘RIDICULOUS’ MLB COVID POLICY
Bassitt realized that the slam could have been prevented had home plate umpire Mark Carlson called the strike on Kelenic. He proceeded to hurl his tablet against the dugout wall and continually threw down the device as teammates looked on.
Sunday was a heartbreaker for Toronto. While the Blue Jays managed to climb over the deficit after eight runs scored in the first three innings, Cal Raleigh ended the game in extra innings with a two-run home run that soared right.
Now the Blue Jays are left to wonder what could have happened had the home plate ump not flubbed the call.
There’s nothing like crushing an iPad to smithereens to relieve stress.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok