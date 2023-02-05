Blue Jays Pitcher Alek Manoah Claps Back at MLB Analyst for Calling Him Fat

Videos by OutKick

Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah is no stranger to going after sportswriters.

He stood up for teammate Alejandro Kirk after Kirk was criticized for his weight.

READ: BLUE JAYS PITCHER ALEK MANOAH CALLS OUT SPORTSWRITER FOR BEING NAMED MATTHEW

Now he too is facing critiques over his physical conditioning.

MLB Network analyst Anthony Recker said that he’d like to see more proof of his “willing to put in a little more time in the gym.”

Manoah, unsurprisingly, did not take that well, clapping back with an immediate response.

“Hey @Anthony_Recker my job isn’t to please you. You are an outsider you don’t know me or my work ethic. What I do in the gym has clearly worked check the numbers, sucks you can’t say the same for yourself.”

Hey @Anthony_Recker my job isn’t to please you. You are an outsider you don’t know me or my work ethic. What I do in the gym has clearly worked check the numbers, sucks you can’t say the same for yourself. https://t.co/9Je9xqTBYx — MANOAH (@Alek_Manoah6) February 2, 2023

BOSTON, MA – JULY 23: Alek Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on July 23, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Manoah Not Fond of ‘Body Shaming’

His diss of Recker’s playing career is certainly warranted. In parts of seven seasons in MLB, Recker was actually worth negative WAR, according to Fangraphs.

Manoah, meanwhile, was worth 4.1 WAR last season alone.

MLB has a long history of seemingly overweight players still proving to be incredibly successful. Babe Ruth, Tony Gwynn and Bartolo Colon are just a few examples.

The criticism isn’t necessarily justified; it just doesn’t matter how he’s built, as long as the results are there.

Recker attempted to apologize, but Manoah wasn’t interested. He replied to Recker, “Youre just like everyone else. Love to talk and then wanna say sorry when you get called out. If you wanna see how an All Star, 1st team All-MLB, and Cy young finalist trains. Come meet me @ManoahDriven.”

If you’re a baseball analyst and thinking of criticizing Alek Manoah, just don’t do it.