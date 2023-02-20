Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Saves Choking Woman, Receives One Free Beer For His Heroics

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider recently saved a choking woman at a restaurant by performing the Heimlich Maneuver. Schneider did not previously know the woman, who was with a group of friends at another table.

According to Sportsnet, “The incident occurred about two weeks ago at an establishment on the town’s main drag, about three kilometres from the Blue Jays’ player development complex.”

For his bravery and heroics, Schneider received a reward. One free beer.

Schneider spoke to reporters Sunday and talked about the crazy situation in which he found himself.

“Right place, right time,” he said. “You either help or you don’t and I decided I’d go over and see if I could help.”

According to Schneider, he’s not exactly a Heimlich expert. He told reporters he learned it in sixth grade and never performed it in real life.

The woman thanked him and then carried on with her meal. The manager of the restaurant sent Schneider a beer on the house.

One reporter was brave enough to ask the most important question.

“It wasn’t like a movie,” Schneider replied with a laugh. “It wasn’t like popping a bottle of champagne.”

The pressure is off for Blue Jays manager John Schneider in his first full season

It’s hard to imagine anything throwing him off his game in the dugout if he’s got the calm and composure to handle real-world emergencies.

Plus, saving the life of a local woman has to buy some goodwill amongst the community.

Schneider took over last July when the Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo. He led them to 46-28 record and a playoff berth. Toronto rewarded him by making him the full-time manager and signing him to a three-year contract.

Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates clinching a playoff spot after the win against the Boston Red Sox.
Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates clinching a playoff spot after the win against the Boston Red Sox. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

According to FanGraphs, the Blue Jays have the third-highest projected win total in the American League (88) behind the Yankees (89) and Astros (90)

That places some pressure on Schneider and his team to reach the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, something the Blue Jays have only done one other time since 1994.

Hopefully they don’t choke.

