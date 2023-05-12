Blue Hair San Francisco Weirdo Unleashes ‘F–k’ Tirade Over Trans Walgreens Shooting Death…Which Was Declared Self-Defense

Videos by OutKick

Let’s go back to San Francisco where the city’s Board of Supervisors meetings are turning into better content than “Saturday Night Live” has produced in the last decade.

Last week, a screamer took control of the room and put on quite a performance. This week, it’s a blue hair weirdo who came with a laundry list of names and the f-word.

I count 33 “f–ks.”

Welcome to San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/N8eiAT2hCk — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) May 11, 2023

For those of you who aren’t up on what’s going on in San Francisco, the trans maniacs are furious because one of their own was shot and killed while stealing from Walgreens and then threatening the security guard.

Blue hair and the other maggot who let out a crazy scream are absolutely furious that San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins had the audacity to declare that the evidence doesn’t support a murder charge for the Walgreens security guard.

“The evidence clearly shows that the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense,” Jenkins said in a statement released to media outlets.

And now you have blue hair yelling “f–k” 33 times at a taxpayer-supported meeting.

But why all the protest at a Board of Supervisors’ meeting?

Because the trans maniacs think that if they put enough pressure on the supervisors, they will pass legislation “urging Jenkins to reconsider filing charges” against the guard.

Tuesday, the supervisors “unanimously passed a resolution…urging” Jenkins to release evidence which would include surveillance footage from the incident. The woke supervisors also went after Jenkins who was hired to get tough on crime.

Democratic Socialist Board of Supervisor Dean Preston, as you’d expect, is one of her biggest critics.

“I am completely disgusted by the district attorney’s conduct to date on this,” Preston said.

What a f–king mess that city is.