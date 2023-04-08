‘Blue Beetle’ Director Wishes Death On Trump Yet Has Faced Zero Repercussions

Videos by OutKick

Let’s take the woke Left at its word.

Woke is an attempt to right past injustices, treat everyone equally and create a healthier, and kinder, culture. Except its adherents, time and again, show they’re full of malarkey.

Need an example?

Country singer Morgan Wallen nearly lost his career because the Left freaked out over him uttering the “n-word” in private (and not against a black person). Yet the same Left yawned after learning First Son Hunter Biden used the “n-word” repeatedly via text messages.

The latest example is just as troubling.

Most movie goers don’t know the name Angel Manuel Soto, but that may change this summer. Soto is the director of “Blue Beetle,” the latest superhero yarn from the DCEU (DC Extended Universe).

The film features a Latino hero (“Cobra Kai” alum Xolo Maridueña) and mostly Hispanic cast, and the early teases suggest the film may be among the more woke of the superhero offerings. Co-star George Lopez mutters that Batman is a “fascist” in the trailer’s waning moments.

That’s a debate for another day. What’s clear is what Soto Tweeted five years ago.

“The only thing I hope Trump has similar to Lincoln’s presidency is the way it ended.” Angel Manuel Soto on Twitter

That message resurfaced in recent days on social media, and the director attempted to stop its spread by deleting the original message.

What happened next? Did social media rise up and demand Soto’s firing for such a dehumanizing comment? Did Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.com – entertainment sites that genuflect to woke sensibilities – demand action for such a vile Tweet, even though it’s nearly five years old? At least they reported on his comments, right?

Of course not.

Donald Trump Death threats have become Hollywood staple

Wishing death on Trump is the new Dog Bites Man story. It gets little traction in the mainstream press and zero outrage.

There’s nothing new here. Wishing death on President Trump went from being a cancel-worthy event – just ask Kathy Griffin who hoisted Trump’s bloody head on social media for all to see – to being normalized by progressives.

Among those who cheered on or publicly imagined Trump’s possible death include “Avengers” director Joss Whedon, Johnny Depp, Snoop Dogg, Madonna, Charlie Sheen and others.

None suffered career blowback for their commentary. Not a single job lost. Nothing.

It’s not all about Trump, though.

The Woke Left looks the other way when any conservative is targeted, smeared or otherwise attacked. Jimmy Kimmel, who once prompted bikini-clad women to jump on trampolines for our bemusement, went woke in recent years.

Yet he teamed up with far-Left comic actor Sacha Baron Cohen to sexualize then-First Lady Melania Trump in another laugh-free sketch.

Bette Midler repeatedly cheered on the neighbor who broke Sen. Rand Paul’s ribs in a potentially deadly attack in 2017.

Disney, which fired Gina Carano for social media messages it merely disagreed with, hired Midler to star in the “Hocus Pocus” sequel without batting an eye. Midler can do or say anything she wants, assuming the target of her bile is a Republican or right-leaning soul.

Soto shouldn’t have bothered deleting the Tweet in question. Those who won’t see “Blue Beetle” when it hits theaters Aug. 18 because of it won’t change their minds. And no reporter will bring up the issue when he does the media rounds this summer.

The Woke mob has spoken out of both sides of its mouth once more.