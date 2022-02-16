BLM Gun Reform Activist Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Louisville Mayoral Candidate

Videos by OutKick

A notable Black Lives Matter activist is behind bars Tuesday after allegedly firing shots into the office of a Louisville mayoral candidate.

Quintez Brown, 21, was arrested and charged with attempted murder of Craig Greenberg Monday morning. Brown is also facing four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after he fired multiple shots at Greenberg’s campaign headquarters in Butchertown using a 9mm Glock handgun, WDRB Louisville reports.

According to Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields, Greenberg wasn’t hit by any bullets, but a round grazed his clothing. Brown is believed to have acted alone. He pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Tuesday and is being held at the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections on a $100,000 bond.

Photo via: Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections

“All of us are blessed, and I’m blessed to be standing here today with you. Despite one bullet coming so close that it grazed my sweater and my shirt, no one was physically harmed and we are extraordinarily grateful for our safety,” Greenberg said. “We are shaken, but safe.”

Brown is currently running as an independent candidate for Louisville Metro Council District 5 and has been active with Black Lives Matter Louisville.

He also appeared on MSNBC’s AM JOY hosted by Joy Reid in 2018. Brown, then a student at duPont Manual High School, marched alongside thousands in the March for Our Lives protest.

BREAKING: Here is alleged domestic terrorist Quintez Brown on Joy Reid in 2018 calling for gun control.



He was arrested for shooting at a mayoral candidate in Louisville yesterdaypic.twitter.com/XGAKZvECsv — Truckistani Underground Poso 🚛 (@JackPosobiec) February 15, 2022

“We want common sense gun reform and if you’re not going to give us that, then we’re going to get everyone out here to vote and we’re going to vote you out of office,” Brown said. “So, if you want to keep your job, then you know, give us not what we want, but what we need. What humans need. We need common sense gun reform. Get rid of assault rifles.”

As a University of Louisville student in July 2020, Brown was honored by the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Rising initiative. Brown was one of the students that attended the inaugural national gathering of the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, per Fox News.

“I better my community for the boys that look just like me by changing the narrative around violence, masculinity, and professionalism,” Brown said in a statement featured on the foundation’s website.

According to Brown’s lawyer, Brown will soon undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Photo via: WDRB Louisville