Blake Lively Pushing Her Own Brand’s Products With ‘Stacy’s Mom’ Thirst Traps

Blake Lively was not messing around when she decided to handle the modeling duties for her brand of sparkling mixers herself. The 35-year-old actress did her best “Stacy’s Mom” impersonation for some poolside thirst traps.

The mom of four rocked a red bikini, found a red visor for some of the brand promo, and posed with several flavors of her Betty Buzz sparkling mixers.

Which, if I’m being honest I just found out about. So mission accomplished with the brand promoting thirst traps.

I had to find out more about the brand so I did a little digging. It turns out Lively launched the Betty Buzz brand back in 2021 after three years of crafting it.

Lively, who isn’t a drinker, said in a statement at the time of the launch, “I don’t drink. I know that’s odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger. Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol.”

She continued, “We’ve spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it.”

Well all it took was for a Stacy’s Mom-inspired photo shoot, a couple of years after it launched, for the brand to finally reach me.

Blake Lively Understands The Art Behind A Strong Marketing Campaign

Since the launch of Betty Buzz, Lively has decided that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, wouldn’t be the only one in the family cashing in on alcohol sales.

She added an alcoholic version of her mixers to her selection. Those are sold under the brand name Betty Booze.

In addition to the thirst traps that made it on the front page of her Instagram account for her 42 million followers to enjoy, Lively added a few different looks in her Instagram Story.

One that makes it clear she was going for the Stacy’s Mom look, for those who might not get it.

In another of her Instagram Story posts she says, “This is not a capture of a wild mating ritual (though it could be). I legitimately chug @bettybuzz Meyer Lemon, all day. Every Day.”

She added, “I am our number one customer. I respect our customer’s privacy so I won’t reveal that @vancityreynolds is out number 2 customer.”

That’s some solid marketing all around by Lively. She covered all the bases from the thirst traps with the product to the customer testimonies.