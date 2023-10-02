Blake Lively Reminds The World She Still Has Star Power With Jets/Chiefs Appearance

Videos by OutKick

Blake Lively is back in the public eye, and it’s a great reminder of when she used to be Hollywood’s “it” girl.

Lively was in attendance as a part of Taylor Swift’s entourage for the Jets/Chiefs game Sunday night at MetLife Stadium, along with her husband Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman.

It was a star lineup, but I found myself wondering, “When was the last time I even heard about Blake Lively or thought about her?”

I even raised this point in a Monday morning discussion. For those of you who might not know, the 36-year-old actress used to not just be a mega-star, but she was deemed the next big sensation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 28: Blake Lively attends “The Adam Project” New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Blake Lively has starred in major hits.

She got her start starring in “Gossip Girls” (a show I never watched, but virtually every woman I know did), and parlayed her success on TV to multiple major films. Lively was a major figure in “The Town,” “The Age of Adaline,” “A Simple Favor,” “Savages” and several other major Hollywood productions.

It seemed like the actress was unstoppable. Then, she pivoted to non-acting ventures like her alcohol and non-alcoholic drink lines.

From the big screen to the booze game. It’s a hell of a transition, but not all that unfamiliar. After all, her husband Ryan Reynolds sold Aviation Gin for roughly $600 million.

While Lively seems to have taken a significant step back from the public spotlight as she raises four kids, there’s no question she still moves the needle.

The “Savages” actress has been blowing up X since last night, and it doesn’t seem like the buzz is dying down at all.

Also, did you know Blake Lively has more than 40 million Instagram followers? I damn sure didn’t. Not only is her following huge, but she can still mix it up from time to time.

Welcome back to the big stage, Blake. It’s certainly good to know she can still move the needle like back in the day.