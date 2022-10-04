Blake Griffin’s New Number Suggests He’ll Be A Rebounder In Boston

Blake Griffin has been a Boston Celtic for less than a week, and he’s already making headlines. No, he’s not jumping over Kia’s again or rekindling his love for Kendall Jenner. Blake’s in the news because of his Celtics jersey number – 91.

Griffin debuted the non-traditional new number Monday during Boston’s practice. And the reason behind the unique digits – by NBA standards – suggests he’s ready to be a rebounder for the defending Eastern Conference Champions.

Per Gary Washburn, who covers the C’s for the Boston Globe, Griffin is wearing 91 as an ode to Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman. The multi-color haired Rodman averaged more than 13 rebounds per game during his career.

Blake Griffin will wear No. 91 for the #Celtics, as a salute to Dennis Rodman. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 3, 2022

Griffin Was Selected First Overall In 2009

Blake’s just the fifth player in NBA history to rock 91, and the first Celtic. Throughout stops in Los Angeles (Clippers), Detroit and Brooklyn, Blake’s worn numbers 23, 32 and 2. All three of those numbers are retired by Boston – which may have played a role in Griffin channeling his inner rebounder.

On Monday, Blake Griffin explained his Rodman-like approach to the 2022-23 campaign. “I didn’t come here demanding a certain type of role,” Griffin said of signing with Boston. “Just to fill the gaps and to help this team win a championship.”

Throughout his 12-year NBA career Griffin’s averaged slightly more than 8 boards a game. That’s 5 rebounds less than Rodman’s career mark.

Blake’s A Six-Time All-Star

Boston’s newest forward later added: “Just like in Brooklyn, I didn’t come in demanding this or that. I think you have to earn it. Even a guy who’s played 13 years, nothing is given. You still have to come in and do your work. Be a good teammate. Be a leader.”

Sounds (and looks) like a man ready to rebound.

