Blake Griffin Receives A Mean Headbutt From Giannis’ Older Brother, Thanasis, And Laughs It Off

NBA fans were treated to extra action in a one-sided battle between the Boston Celtics (53-24) and Milwaukee Bucks (55-22).

In a night that was all Boston, winning 140-99, the story of the night also involved Giannis Antetokounmpo’s older brother, Thanasis, and the Celtics’ Blake Griffin.

With Griffin and Thanasis Antetokounmpo in the game during garbage time, the two got tangled up under the basket after Blake delivered a hard foul on Thanasis.

a look at what led to Blake Griffin flagrant found and Thanasis ejection 👀 pic.twitter.com/WdXEa3Cthp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 31, 2023

Losing his chill, Thanasis went dome-to-dome with Griffin. Both sides swarmed to the scene, and Thanasis was ejected from the contest (Flagrant 2) while Blake Griffin was given a Flagrant 1.

Griffin took the hit like a champ: laughing in Thanasis’ face and jokingly trying on teammate Jaylen Brown’s protective mask.

Blake Griffin trying on Jaylen Brown’s mask after getting head-butted by Thanasis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/V3dgEr1iz1 — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) March 31, 2023

Boston’s win and Blake Griffin’s cool on the court delivered a big blow to the one-seeded Bucks.

Coming in as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, Boston’s star showed out to give the C’s a late-season boost over Milwaukee.

Giannis looked dejected after the loss, hanging his head low as the Bucks disappointed the Fiserve Forum home crowd, and anticipating a stern warning for Thanasis for the head-banging move.

Milwaukee also watched No. 2 star Khris Middleton after taking a hard elbow from Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.

