NFL passer Blaine Gabbert played the hero role after a helicopter crashed into the water near Tampa.

A helicopter carrying four people crashed Thursday due to engine failure into Tampa Bay roughly around 5 p.m. EST, and as the aircraft began to sink, people rushed to the rescue, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

One of those people rushing to the aid of the people caught in the horrific situation was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback.

Blaine Gabbert played the role of hero after a helicopter crashed. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Gabbert was zipping around on a “personal watercraft” when he pivoted to provide immediate aid. All four people survived after being rescued by the NFL QB and other individuals.

You can see a photo of the wreckage below.

"I half-believed that I'm not alive right now," he said. "That's the kind of feeling it brought to my soul."



Helicopter crash survivor lucky to be alive after water landing | @WFLATrevor reports https://t.co/TydenrIiFY pic.twitter.com/YsfnFhIspK — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) December 30, 2022

Blaine Gabbert rose to the occasion.

In moments of crisis, a lot of people freeze up. It’s sad, but it’s true. Most people just aren’t wired to make quick decisions when all hell breaks loose.

You know who isn’t in that group? Blaine Gabbert. When he saw a life or death situation unfolding right in front of him, he whipped on over there to help complete strangers.

Blaine Gabbert helped people after a helicopter crashed in Tampa Bay. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Times reported three people on the helicopter quickly got out, but a fourth – Hunter Hupp – struggled to free himself from cords and his seatbelt.

Fortunately, he was able to eventually get out as people came to the rescue. With Gabbert and others ready and willing to help, everyone made it home safely.

I hope the four people bought him plenty of beer as a thank you. Being an NFL QB is cool. It’s definitely neat, but it’s not as cool as rescuing people from a downed helicopter. That’s the kind of story you never stop telling because it will never get old.

Blaine Gabbert helped rescue people from a crashed helicopter. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

For at least one day, Tom Brady definitely wasn’t the most impressive QB on the Buccaneers. Thursday, that honor went to Blaine Gabbert.