Blackhawks Waive Corey Perry After Investigation Into ‘Unacceptable’ Conduct, Intend To Terminate His Contract If He Clears

Videos by OutKick

The saga of Chicago Blackhawks vet Corey Perry’s absence from the team took another turn on Tuesday when the organizations announced that they were waiving Perry following an internal investigation. One that revealed what the team dubbed “unacceptable” conduct.

Last week, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson announced that Perry would be away from the team for the “foreseeable future.” That was followed by a statement from Perry’s agent.

However, aside from that, the Blackhawks were tight-lipped about the situation.

The 38-year-old winger signed a one-year deal over the offseason, and if he clears waivers, the Blackhawks intend to terminate his contract.

BREAKING: #Blackhawks have placed Corey Perry on unconditional waivers and plan to terminate his contract, effective immediately.



Team statement: pic.twitter.com/5cQQlEYHpM — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 28, 2023

This news came via a statement from the team.

“After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments,” the team’s statement reads.

“As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately.”

There have been plenty of rumors circulating about what could have led to Perry’s absence and ultimately his dismissal. That statement sure didn’t do anything to put them to rest.

Corey Perry will no longer be a Chicago Blackhawk. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Blackhawks Don’t Need More Controversy And The Perry Situation Has Pro-vided Some

Perry is a veteran presence the team will be missing (or not, depending on what went down) but terminating his deal does free up some money. It probably would’ve been more than enough to bring Patrick Kane back to town, but he appears to have finalized a deal with the Red Wings.

And he probably wanted to go to a contender, which the Blackhawks are not… at all.

Perry wasn’t a part of the team’s long-term plans. However, the last thing the Blackhawks organization needed was more controversy. Especially as their franchise centerpiece, Connor Bedard, is getting acclimated to the NHL level.

As for Perry, we’ll have to see what this means for his career. There are without a doubt some teams waiting to hear what exactly happened off the ice before they make a move. If it’s something they can live with, I wouldn’t be shocked to see him get a slew of offers. Teams looking for some depth *cough*Oilers*cough* would likely be first in line.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle