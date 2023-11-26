Corey Perry Away From Blackhawks For ‘Foreseeable Future,’ Team Not Giving Any Details As To Why

Videos by OutKick

It’s been a tough season for the Chicago Blackhawks. That was to be expected. However, it’s about to get even tougher after news that veteran Corey Perry is away from the team for the “foreseeable future.”

The Blachawks have been mum on the details surrounding Perry’s time away from the team, but it began earlier this week with a pair of back-to-back games in which the wily veteran was a healthy scratch.

On Saturday, Blackhawk GM Kyle Davidson announced that Corey Perry was stepping away. Davidson said this was the result of a “team decision.”

That was soon followed by a statement from Perry’s agent, who said his absence was for “personal reasons.”

Statement from Pat Morris of Newport, who represents Corey Perry: pic.twitter.com/AnlCmKglaT — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 25, 2023

The team has been so tight-lipped about the situation that some players aren’t aware of what’s going on. This includes Nick Foligno who, like Perry, was signed over the summer to add some veteran depth to the team’s lineup.

“We haven’t really gotten any details on what’s going on with Corey Perry,” Foligno said, per The Athletic’s Mark Lazarus.

Foligno on Perry: "We've got a lot of young guys, so it's kind of a shock at first. But it's being a pro. We talk about it and this is an opportunity to do that. It's the outside noise that you have to push away, whether it's this or anything else that's going on in your life." — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) November 23, 2023

“We’ve got a lot of young guys, so it’s kind of a shock at first,” he added. “But it’s being a pro. We talk about it and this is an opportunity to do that. It’s the outside noise that you have to push away, whether it’s this or anything else that’s going on in your life.”

Head coach Luke Richardson shut down any question about Perry as well.

Losing Another Veteran Like Corey Perry Is A Major Blow To The Blackhawks

“I just wanted to start by saying I know you have questions about Corey Perry not playing last night and attending practice today but we’re going to keep that internal in the organization right now,” Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said on Thursday, per NBC Sports Chicago. “I’m not going to be able to answer any more questions on that.”

Hopefully, everything is alright off the ice for Corey Perry. Unfortunately for the Blackhawks, losing another veteran is going to make a difficult season even tougher. Earlier this week it was announced that former MVP Taylor Hall will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery.

No one expected the Blackhawks to be competitive this year. Still, they’re really having to work for every single point they can get this season.

Chicago is currently last in the Central Division.

