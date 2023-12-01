Black People Roast Felicity Huffman Over FBI Raid Story Inclusivity

Videos by OutKick

Say what?

Black people were just minding their business when Hollywood elitist Felicity Huffman had to add a slice of inclusivity pie when telling the story of how she ended up going to jail for rigging her daughter’s SAT scores.

In a new story from ABC-7 Los Angeles, Huffman is speaking out about her actions in 2017 that eventually led to the FBI raiding her house and a nine-day jail sentence in one of the highest-profile college admission scandals in the history of education.

She either has a new movie role coming up or a new show debuting soon. Something is in the works here.

There’s nothing exactly riveting from Huffman about how she pulled off her part of the scandal. She paid a guy to rig test scores so her daughter could get into a top college so Felicity and her husband William H. Macy could brag about it within their social circle.

Now, let’s get to the good part.

Actress Felicity Huffman, escorted by her husband William H. Macy, exits the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston, where she was sentenced by Judge Talwani for her role in the College Admissions scandal on September 13, 2019. Huffman served nine days in jail. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

“It felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future,” Huffman tells ABC-7. “And so it was sort of like my daughter’s future, which meant I had to break the law.”

Ok, bad girls are gonna bad girl. We get it. It happens. You went rogue. Felicity felt like she would be a bad mother if her daughter didn’t get into a big school. There was shame. Blah, blah, blah. Shut up, elitist.

Huffman says she drove her daughter to the rigged SAT test location and was thinking the whole time about how she should just turn around and how this was a bad idea. She didn’t turn around.

Eventually, the FBI caught wind of this plot and came knocking.

Now we’re to the good part.

“They came into my home. They woke my daughters up at gunpoint. Again, nothing new to the Black and brown community. Then they put my hands behind my back and handcuffed me and I asked if I could get dressed,” Bad Girl Felicity adds.

Woah, wait just a minute, what’s up with that Black and brown community line? You looking for sympathy here, sister?

I’ll just leave this video here.

This is even more hilarious when you watch her say it and see who’s in the room with her https://t.co/oUe1IqE4C6 pic.twitter.com/mpCUTWR64i — Dances (@dances) December 1, 2023

What a way to grab headlines in a story about how you’re getting your life back on track after spending nine days in the pen years ago for rigging your daughter’s SAT scores.

Just when you think Hollywood couldn’t be a bigger dumpster, along comes Felicity to remind you it’s no days off for that town. No wonder her daughter was going to flunk the SAT. Her mom is a moron

Dont bring anyone into this pic.twitter.com/TsTrpRzIDj — Get Buckets (@PlayoffWalter) December 1, 2023

So all of us have experienced this? Lol — Avon BarksDell (@d3ll478) December 1, 2023

She should’ve just stayed quiet 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Jamale (JAH-MELL) Stevenson (@astoldbymelly) December 1, 2023

“Nothing new to the Black and Brown community”

Girl don’t bring us into this pic.twitter.com/hkQaOgTsI0 — peanut butter and jealous (@missed_3pointer) December 1, 2023

Now, how did we get in it? pic.twitter.com/dHPnLXOag6 — Thad (@thad_alt) December 1, 2023

“Nothing new to Black & Brown community.” The racist white celebs have been showing out this week! — Moon Cricket Wireless (@RashadEst85) December 1, 2023