Jeff Struecker fought in Black Hawk Down, and he’s here to share his story on OutKick’s American Joyride with David Hookstead.

On October 3, 1993, American forces were caught in an absolutely horrific and terrifying battle while trying to end a genocide in Somalia. The Battle of Mogadishu resulted in 18 dead American heroes and dozens of wounded men.

Today, OutKick viewers will be able to hear directly from one of the men who led the charge on the ground exactly what happened and much more. Buckle up and enjoy retired Army Ranger Jeff Struecker on the first ever episode of American Joyride with David Hookstead.

OutKick’s American Joyride with David Hookstead showcases American heroism, celebrates the USA and gives viewers an unparalleled look at some of the most interesting people alive. Whether it’s Delta Force operators discussing tactical operations in the field, SEAL Team 6 operators breaking down the killing of the world’s worst terrorists or anything in-between, nothing is off limits.