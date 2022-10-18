Black Friday: NFL, Amazon Plan To Take Over Busiest Shopping Day Of The Year In 2023

NEW YORK — The NFL took Sundays away from religion. It has joined the turkey and dressing as a Thanksgiving tradition. And it owns Monday night and Thursday night in the rating regardless of the matchup.

And next year the NFL is going to threaten what is traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year as it plans to broadcast a game on Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — for the first time.

The first-ever NFL Black Friday game will take place Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 with an expected kickoff of 3 p.m. ET. The participating teams will be announced when the 2023 schedule is released.

The game will be streamed on Amazon, which this year began to stream the league’s Thursday Night Football.

“Thanksgiving is synonymous with football and we’re excited to give our fans another day of NFL action during this holiday weekend,” said Hans Schroeder, Chief Operating Officer for NFL Media. “Amazon is uniquely positioned to partner with us for this game as Black Friday is one of the most important days of the year for their business.”

The NFL announced only one Black Friday game in 2023, but the league does plan to keep this game on the calendar in future seasons too.

Through the first five games of its inaugural season on Prime Video, Thursday Night Football is averaging 10.8 million viewers according to Nielsen Media Research and is up +48% from the first five TNF games in 2021 among viewers in the hard-to-reach adult 18-34 demographic, and up +25% in adults 18-49.

