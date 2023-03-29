Marine BJ Ganem Reveals His Journey From Getting Blown Up To Helping Other Veterans

BJ Ganem’s life story needs to be heard to be believed.

I sat down with Ganem for the latest episode of American Joyride, and he took me through his journey of getting blown up in Iraq, hitting tough lows, getting everything turned and dedicating his life to Sierra Delta – a charity dedicated to pairing veterans with dogs.

BJ didn’t hold back his thoughts at all about his life, charity work and much more during our unfiltered talk. Dive in below.

If you’re interested in learning more about BJ Ganem and Sierra Delta, make sure to check out his charity. For more American Joyride episodes with American heroes, you can dive in below. Enjoy!

