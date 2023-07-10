Very Dumb Yellowstone Tourists Risk It All With A Massive Bison For Some Quick Pictures

Videos by OutKick

Some Yellowstone tourists continue to prove they’re among the dumbest people on the planet.

People going out in nature – specifically in Yellowstone National Park – and attempting to interact with wild animals is a very popular trend ever since the invention of smart phones.

Everyone wants a little online clout, no matter what the risks are. There are countless examples, and we have another one.

The popular Instagram account @touronsofyellowstone posted a video of a bunch of tourists crowding around a massive bison snapping some pictures.

Fortunately, the wild animal didn’t decide to send some people to the afterlife, but the tourists were absolutely playing with fire by how close they were getting.

Yellowstone tourists need to stop with the nonsense and dumb antics.

If we’ve said it once at OutKick, then we’ve said it a million times. I guess it just needs to be repeated. The animal thunderdome is wild and animals out in nature aren’t your friend.

I don’t care if it’s an alligator, wolf, grizzly bear, bison or something else. If it’s out in nature, it’s not meant to be pet. If God wanted bison to be our friends, they’d be domesticated and small enough to hang out in the house.

Yellowstone tourists get incredibly close to a bison to take photos. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

They’re not. Bison are massive creatures that can weigh up north of 2,000 pound. They can also get incredibly violent and aggressive.

There are plenty of videos floating around bison jacking people up. Again, that didn’t happen here, and everyone should be incredibly grateful.

If that bison had decided to cut it loose, there’s nothing anything could have been done to stop it. A bloody and brutal rampage would have unfolded.

Bison aren’t to be messed with. (Credit: Getty Images)

Stay away from wild animals. It’s amazing we have to keep saying that, but here we are. Instagram likes aren’t worth your life and health.