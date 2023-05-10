Biological Male Sprinter Rips Decision To Only Allow Women To Compete In Women’s Events At 2024 Olympics

Videos by OutKick

Score one for common sense! In March, World Athletics declared that only biological women could compete in the women’s category at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Thus, no men racing against women. French sprinter Halba Diouf, a biological male and transgender female, is upset that he can’t race against women.

“I cannot understand this decision as transgender women have always been allowed to compete if their testosterone levels were below a certain threshold,” Diouf told Reuters.

“The only safeguard transgender women have is their right to live as they wish, and we are being refused that, we are being hounded … I feel marginalized because they are excluding me from competitions.”

French sprinter Halba Diouf, a biological male and transgender female, is very upset that he can’t race against women at the 2024 Olympics. (Photo: Twitter)

This statement is ridiculous. No one is stopping Diouf from living “as they wish.” They are stopping him from beating women at running. Because he has an unfair advantage against actual women.

Additionally, the testosterone argument is not a good one. Testosterone is not the only biological feature that separates men and women.

In fact, a study done by Emma N. Hilton and Tommy R. Lundberg in Sports Medicine states “current evidence shows the biological advantage, most notably in terms of muscle mass and strength, conferred by male puberty and thus enjoyed by most transgender women is only minimally reduced when testosterone is suppressed as per current sporting guidelines for transgender athletes.

“Only minimally reduced.” The fact that Diouf is in consideration to run in the Olympics as a women shows the clear advantage.

Because Diouf is free to race in the men’s category at the Olympics. No one would have a problem with that.

Biological man wins women’s 200m running race in Nice, France. 🇫🇷🥇



Halba Diouf, who identifies as a transgender Muslim woman, won the race in record time 22”67 (+2.0 m/s).



The record time makes Diouf the 9th best running performer for 200m in French women’s running history. pic.twitter.com/Nn0fqAbCD6 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 9, 2023

Credit to World Athletics for standing up for women’s sports in the Olympics

President Sebastian Coe said of the decision: “Decisions are always difficult when they involve conflicting needs and rights between different groups, but we continue to take the view that we must maintain fairness for female athletes above all other considerations.”

“… Must maintain fairness for female athletes above all other considerations.”

Yes, the most important factor in women’s sports should be fairness for the women. Not the feelings of a man who wants to be a woman.

What happened to all the people yelling about sexism and the patriarchy? Isn’t allowing men to invade the space of women the ultimate sexism? Allowing men to beat women at sports in the women’s category?

Here’s the deal: if you want to switch your gender, go ahead. We live in a free society and you can do as you please.

That’s the beauty of the Western way of life.

But that doesn’t mean you get to operate with impunity. Halba Diouf has to make a decision. What’s more important: Being an athlete or being a woman?

That’s how life works. And how freedom works. Freedom to choose doesn’t mean freedom from consequence.

Diouf decided that being a woman is more important. Great, that’s his choice.

But World Athletics’ choice is to not allow him to compete against women at the Olympics.

Because fairness matters. Perhaps above all else.